A series of break-ins took place in Knowstone between 8pm on Sunday (November 1) and 8am on Monday (November 2).

Several non-residential properties were broken into, with a large quantity of power tools taken as a result.

The items, which amount to around £1,000, include Stihl chainsaws, strimmers, a power washer, concrete breakers and power jigsaws.

Police have launched an appeal for information and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, or any suspicious vehicles in the area in the days prior to the break-ins.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may be aware of the sale of any of the tools.

Anyone with any information which could help police enquiries is asked to contact 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference, CR/092462/20.