The break-in took place at Surf and Turf on Caen Street, at around 2am on Sunday, January 19, and involved the thief smashing the glass front door to gain entry.

Around £2,300 was stolen and hundreds of pounds worth of damage caused in the incident which has had a considerable impact on the family.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or may have any information which could assist officers with their investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference CR/005224/20.