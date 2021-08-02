News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police investigate midnight assault on scooter rider in Barnstaple

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:50 PM August 2, 2021   
Police are investigating reports of an assault on a scooter rider in Barnstaple shortly after midnight on Wednesday, July 28. 

The incident is reported to have taken place on Bear Street at around 00:10am. 

The victim, a man in his 30s, was on a motor scooter at the traffic lights when he was approached by three unknown men who reportedly pushed him causing the scooter to land on top of him. He was assaulted whilst on the floor. 

The men are described as being white males in their 20s and of slim build. One was believed to be wearing glasses and another, who was around 5ft 10ins tall, was wearing a baseball cap. 

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to contact police on 101 quoting CR/064779/21.

