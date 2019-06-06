The incident is reported to have taken place at an address in Marlborough Road in the early hours of Tuesday, May 21.

The man, believed to be in his mid-20s is described as a white male, around 5ft 7ins tall and with a medium build. He had gelled, mousey brown hair.

He has been described as wearing a dark blue Nike zip-up top, a white t-shirt and dark blue jeans. He was also wearing a dark brown belt and white trainers.

The female victim is being supported by specialist police officers and enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact police via 101, quoting the crime reference CR/044603/19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111