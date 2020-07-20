Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the case was not being proceeded with following an ‘extensive investigation’ into the death.

Police launched the investigation in January after they were called to an address in the Holsworthy area by paramedics where the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail.

Police have now confirmed the woman has been released without charge.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “On Tuesday, January 7, Devon and Cornwall Police launched an investigation into the death of a young child in the Holsworthy area.

“Following an extensive investigation and receipt of the full pathology results, the case is not being proceeded with.

“A woman aged in her 20s, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed, has now been released without charge.

“A file will now be prepared for the coroner.”