Officers of the Alliance Roads Policing and Devon and Cornwall Police’s No Excuse teams were joined by speed detection officers from the Peninsular Road Safety Partnership on Wednesday, February 13, on three of North Devon’s main routes.

A total of 252 speeding offences were detected by officers on the A361, A39 and A386, and seven vehicles were found to have no insurance in the Bideford and Barnstaple areas. Four of them were seized.

PC Daniel Furneaux of the Devon & Cornwall Police No Excuse team said: “Whatever drivers may think, they are neither invincible nor infallible, and we will continue to do everything we can to catch those who speed.

“Limits are there for a reason, they are not targets.

“The drivers detected during this operation can expect a letter giving them the option of a speed awareness course, points on their licence and a fine or a day in court.

“It really is very easy to avoid all of that and keep yourself and everyone else on the road safe too – don’t speed.”