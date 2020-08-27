Devon and Cornwall Police said August 2020 had seen record levels of 999 call demand, with almost 1,000 calls per day and as many as 1,200 on busy days and weekends.

Police have also seen a rise in anti-social behaviour and public order offences.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said the levels of these offences were ‘entirely unacceptable’, and has urged people to ‘remember their limits and act responsibly’ this weekend.

With thousands of visitors expected over the coming days, police are reminding those making the trip to Devon and Cornwall to book ahead, plan their trip, and be respectful once in local communities.

ACC Mayhew said: “We are confident the South West is well prepared and look forward to enjoying the sunshine, but planning any journey to Devon and Cornwall is hugely important. If you travel without booking accommodation first you are unlikely to be able to find any in the region when you arrive.

“Covid-19 has not gone away and remains a very real threat in our communities. Face coverings are mandatory on public transport, takeaways, shops and enclosed public spaces such as museums, galleries and cinemas as well as places of worship.

“We would ask everyone to respect each other and maintain social distancing whenever possible.”