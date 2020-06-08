The incident happened at the junction of Station Road and East Street at around 12.35pm on Friday, June 5.

The collision involved a red Kiden 125 motorcycle and a silver pick-up truck, which left the area through East Street and towards the town centre.

Emergency services including the air ambulance attended the scene and the road was closed for more than an hour.

The motorcycle rider was taken to North Devon District Hospital where he was treated for lower leg injuries which are not considered life-changing.

Police are asking for information to find the driver of the pick-up truck, and officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or saw the vehicle in the area to contact police.

Information can be passed on by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 350 of June 5.