Mercedes Beckham was reported missing on August 11 and police say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

The 13-year-old is described as a white girl of slim build and with long ginger hair. She is about 4ft, 6ins tall.

She was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, black jeans and white trainers, and was carrying a black bag.

Anyone who sees Mercedes, or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 999 and quoting log 312 of August 11.