Officers are becoming increasingly worried for the welfare of John David Lambert - known as David - who went for a walk from his home in North Devon at around 10am on Friday and has failed to return.

David suffers from short-term memory loss and confusion and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have spotted him.

He is 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with medium length, wavy, grey hair.

David walks slightly hunched over and is thought to be wearing a blue, heavy gauge knitted jumper, a royal blue, thigh-length coat with a hood, navy pocketed cargo trousers and black Skecher slip-on shoes.

He uses a silver walking stick which he is reliant.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 999 and quote log number 540 17/01/2020.