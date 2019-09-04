Ted Renshaw. Ted Renshaw.

Ted Renshaw was found dead on Sandymouth Beach near Bude on the morning of Thursday, August 22.

The 39-year-old went missing from him home in Holsworthy three days earlier on August 19, and his movements in that time period are not known.

His death is not thought to be suspicious, but is being treated as unexplained.

DC Richard Martin said: "I am trying to piece together Ted's last movements between these dates.

"He did not have his own transport so could well have used busses in the area.

"He was described as white with mousey/ginger hair which was short cut. He was possibly wearing khaki trousers and a Barbour-type jacket and was thought to have been carrying a large holdall and a rucksack, both grey and black in colour.

"Ted may have been staying in guest houses or camping/sleeping outside in the area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk quoting the enquiry number EN/012874/19.