Police are appealing for information following the incident in Cross Street car park in the early hours of Sunday, August 25.

The 19-year-old man suffered a serious head injury and required hospital treatment after an alleged assault that knocked him to the ground.

Police believe a number of people were present at the time of the assault, which took place between 1.30am and 2.30am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/076853/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.