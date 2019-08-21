Officers are investigating the incident, which happened in Bickington on Wednesday, August 14 between 4.30pm and 5pm.

Police were called to reports of an altercation. It is alleged the boy was attacked by two other youths and was kicked and punched after he fell into the road in the Bickington Road and Babbages area.

The victim required hospital treatment after suffering cuts and bruises.

Vehicles passing at the time had to stop due to the incident.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any more information is asked to contact police by calling 1-1 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/073466/19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.