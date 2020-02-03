The incident happened in Queen Street in the early hours of Sunday, January 12, between 12.50am and 1am.

The victim was in the town centre with his girlfriend and another friend. They had left Barum takeaway and were walking back towards Fever on their way home.

An unknown white man came from the direction of the takeaway and said something to the victim before picking him up and throwing him onto the concrete - knocking him unconscious.

The victim in his 30s suffered a broken cheekbone, a black eye and nerve damage.

Detective Constable Sarah Richards, of Barnstaple CID, said: "This is a seemingly completely unprovoked attack on the victim by a complete stranger.

"Police would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the attack and particularly anybody who can identify the offender.

"The offender was with a female and two other males. The white female had long, mousey brown hair and was wearing very bright, flowery trousers.

"The two males had blonde/mousey-coloured hair."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference CR/003298.20.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111 or via the website.