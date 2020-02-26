The attacks took place in the early hours of Tuesday, February 25.

One incident which saw a campervan set alight is being treated by police as arson with intent to danger life.

The incident occurred at around 2am by Wellington Warehouse behind the High Street.

A man who was asleep in a nearby building woke to a large explosion and thick smoke filling the building, and manage to escape suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire engines from Ilfracombe, Combe Martin, Woolacombe and Braunton were sent to the fire, and used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, safety jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.

Arsonists also targeted two nearby cars.

The fire came two hours after several recycling boxes were set alight on the steps of a block of flats in Fore Street.

The fire caused a window to smash but all residents escaped unharmed.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about the fires, or saw anyone suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference CR/016512/20