The incident happened on Thursday, March 26 on the A388 between Monkleigh and Saltrens, near Bideford, at around 1pm.

Emergency services were called after the cyclist was found by an off duty police officer.

He had suffered an injury to his head and was taken to North Devon District Hospital, where he was later discharged.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a grey lorry.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 12.45pm and 1.05pm and may have seen anything which could help the investigation.

The cyclist was wearing a blue and white helmet and a white cycling top with a black bib.

Anyone information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 320 of March 26.