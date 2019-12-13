The incidents took place in Barnstaple and Braunton on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 10.

There are four burglaries being investigated. Three took place in Barnstaple and one in Braunton.

High-value jewellery and cash were taken.

The subsequent road rage incident saw a passenger in an Audi Q5 smash another driver's car windscreen with a screwdriver before stealing his dashcam.

The vehicle fled the scene, hitting a number of vehicles as it reverse away.

DC Ben Cartwright appealed for anyone with any witnesses with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

DC Cartwright said: "During the burglaries, numerous items of high-value jewellery and cash were stolen.

"We also received several reports of an incident on Gloster Road shortly before 1pm where a motorist was threatened by a male passenger of a grey Audi Q5 4x4.

"The passenger got out of the Audi and after an altercation hit at the victim's car window with a screwdriver causing damage.

"The man then took the dash-camera off of the victim's car windscreen, jumped back into the car which made off from the scene by reversing down a street hitting a number of vehicles in the process.

"We are appealing for witnesses to contact us, particularly if they own private or business CCTV or dash cameras covering Ashleigh Road, Victoria Road or Gloster Road in Barnstaple.

"We are also appealing for anyone with footage in Velator Close, Velator Road, and Velator Drive in Braunton.

"Anyone who owns such cameras are encouraged to contact the police so we can ascertain if their devices have captured anything that may assist us in our investigations."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting the crime reference CR/110851/19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimstoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org