Both attacks happened on Monday, December 30.

One saw a 56-year-old man attacked by two men and a woman on the Quay near the public toilets at around 5.30pm.

The man suffered facial injuries in the incident after he was repeatedly kicked.

A 39-year-old man from Instow and a 20-year-old from Torrington have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail until January 27.

Another separate incident took place outside Crabby Dicks in Cooper Street at around 7.30pm.

A 20-year-old man from Torrington was knocked unconscious after being attacked by a man and a woman.

Police are asking anyone with any information about either of the assaults to come forward.

They are asked to contact police on 101, quoting CR/116948/19 for the incident on the Quay, or CR/116971/19 for the incident in Cooper Street.