The burglary occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 19) at around 2.30am.

Three or four white men broke into the property in Regent’s Place. The men were dressed in black clothing and balaclavas and are thought to be in their mid-20s.

At least one intruder was armed with a knife and another with a metal pole.

The men are believed to have fled towards Regent’s Place and then down one of a number of alleyways.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information regarding the incident, including anyone who may have been woken by the noise or saw offenders fleeing the scene.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV that overlooks Regent’s Place, Avenue Road, or the connecting alleyways.

Police can be contacted on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference CR/078748/20.