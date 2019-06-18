Sophia Vanhecke was devastated when her daughter died in April, but full of admiration for the unit at Derriford which looked after her and them.

Sophia is raising money for the Plymouth NICU Keep Me Close Appeal to provide accommodation for parents so they can be close by their children.

There is a Nearly New Children's Sale on Sunday at Braunton Academy from 11am-1pm for clothing and accessories for 0-13 years.

Entry if £1 (children free) and there will be coffee and homemade cakes. To register as a seller email sophia.nash@hotmail.com

Sophia is also running an online auction via the Charity Auction in aid of Keep Me Close Appeal Plymouth NICU Facebook event page and would like to thank all the businesses that have generously donated lots.

She said: "Many people have read our story and I have been overwhelmed by the love and support from people.

"I want to give something back in return and the only way I feel I can do this is by raising awareness and money for the Plymouth NICU unit.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all of the local businesses and community who have come together and donated such extravagant prizes.

"I would never have dreamt that people would get on board with my campaign as much as they have. From family run businesses to corporate establishments, nearly everyone has given support in one way or another.

"I would also like to thank every individual who has contacted me offering support, donations of toys and clothes for the sale, volunteering for the event, donating cakes and t-shirts and the general kindness and support I have received."