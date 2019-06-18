Sophia Vanhecke was devastated when her daughter died in April, but full of admiration for the unit at Derriford which looked after her and them. Sophia is raising money for the Plymouth NICU Keep Me Close Appeal to provide accommodation for parents so they can be close by their children. There is a Nearly New Children's Sale on Sunday at Braunton Academy from 11am-1pm for clothing and accessories for 0-13 years. Entry if £1 (children free) and there will be coffee and homemade cakes. To register as a seller email sophia.nash@hotmail.comSophia is also running an online auction via the Charity Auction in aid of Keep Me Close Appeal Plymouth NICU Facebook event page and would like to thank all the businesses that have generously donated lots. She said: