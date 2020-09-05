Nick Wyke and Becki Driscoll will be among two folk duos and two soul bands playong at The Big Sheep for the Plough Arts Centre on September 11. Nick Wyke and Becki Driscoll will be among two folk duos and two soul bands playong at The Big Sheep for the Plough Arts Centre on September 11.

Big sound soul band Soul Intentions will be taking to the stage, as will the 11-piece The Medicaments with great soul classics.

Nick Wyke and Becki Driscoll, two of the West Country’s finest fiddle-players bring an innovative take on English traditional music and song.

Plus folk duo Lauren Eva Ward and Jacob Houghton being strong flute-driven melodies with guitar accompaniment.

The special event will take place at The Big Sheep’s suitably social distanced outdoor arena and doors open at 4.30pm, with the music from 5.30pm until 9pm.

The Plough is facing difficult times financially and the local musicians have joined forces to try and help.

Two households may attend per ‘bubble’ on the grass. Picnics welcome but no alcohol to be brought on site please (bar is available).

For tickets and information go to www.theploughartscentre.org.uk/event/folk-soul-fundraiser-plough-arts-centre.