Play Bideford is set to open in the High Street on Friday (July 26), offering users the chance to play legendary arcade games and console classics under one roof. The former Queen B's is being turned into a one-stop shop for social gaming. The ground floor has wall-to-wall arcade machines featuring the likes of Star Wars, Guitar Hero, Point Blank and Virtua Racing. There's more analog gaming on offer in the bar and cafe area, with table football and pool. Upstairs is dedicated to console gaming, with machines from almost every generation on offer, from the Super Nintendo and Sega Master System right the way through to the XBox One and Playstation 4. Heading up the Play Bideford team is operations manager Matthew Conridge, who has spent the last six months getting the project up and running.