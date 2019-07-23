Some of the arcade games set to feature in Play Bideford. Some of the arcade games set to feature in Play Bideford.

Play Bideford is set to open in the High Street on Friday (July 26), offering users the chance to play legendary arcade games and console classics under one roof.

The former Queen B's is being turned into a one-stop shop for social gaming. The ground floor has wall-to-wall arcade machines featuring the likes of Star Wars, Guitar Hero, Point Blank and Virtua Racing.

There's more analog gaming on offer in the bar and cafe area, with table football and pool.

Upstairs is dedicated to console gaming, with machines from almost every generation on offer, from the Super Nintendo and Sega Master System right the way through to the XBox One and Playstation 4.

Play Bideford is opening in Bideford High Street. Play Bideford is opening in Bideford High Street.

Heading up the Play Bideford team is operations manager Matthew Conridge, who has spent the last six months getting the project up and running.

"Everybody has their favourites, or memories of playing a certain game," said Matthew.

"We've got ones which we know were popular and have a good mix.

"We think Bideford is the perfect place to start up. It's a moderate-sized town, with a good population and good links to other towns.

Some of the arcade games set to feature in Play Bideford. Some of the arcade games set to feature in Play Bideford.

"We think its something completely different and something people will want to come to, the reaction on Facebook so far has been humongous, so hopefully we'll have a good opening weekend."

Rather than pay to play every machine, Play Bideford operates with an entry fee, meaning all the games are free to play once you get in.

Matthew said that decision was key in making it fun for the whole family.

He said: "Arcades are great but if you go with the children you can spend £10 to £15 in minutes and that's the day done.

Play Bideford assistant manager Mike Jones and supervisor Elliott Cornish. Picture: Matt Smart Play Bideford assistant manager Mike Jones and supervisor Elliott Cornish. Picture: Matt Smart

"There aren't many places you can go without having to worry about the cost. Here you can take as long as you want, enjoy what's around and meet up with like minded people.

"It's all about making the most of your time and enjoying it rather than worrying how much you are spending."

For more information, head to the Play Bideford website.