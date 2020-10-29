Protestors have placed empty plates outside the office of under-fire North Devon MP Selaine Saxby.
The protest on Thursday morning came in response to Ms Saxby’s vote against a Labour motion to offer free school meals during holidays until Easter 2021 and a controversial social media post which suggested local businesses offering free meals for children should seek any more government support.
The protest, coordinated by Black Lives Matter North Devon, saw empty plates with messages on them placed outside Ms Saxby’s constituency office in Church Lane, Barnstaple.
Protestors also collected donations for local food banks.
One of the organisers, Freya Wright, said: “Personally, I think everyone feels let down, not only by her vote on free school meals, but her comments and non-apology claiming they were out of context.
“I don’t think she represents her constituents.”
Ms Saxby’s post, which has since been deleted, said: “I am delighted our local businesses have bounced back so much after lockdown they are able to give away food for free, and very much hope they will not be seeking any further government support.”
The North Devon MP said her comments were portrayed ‘out of context’ and that she regretted ‘any offence which may have been caused’.
A petition calling for Ms Saxby to resign was set up following her comments, and has been signed by more than 6,000 people.
