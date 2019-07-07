How is it possible for the charity to connect with more people than last year and what will they be doing to reach new audiences over the next few months?

The exciting Ocean Explorers Virtual Reality Kit will be stationed at various locations throughout the region, giving everyone the opportunity to go diving into the oceans.

The VR Kit will be at Croyde Ocean Triathlon on Sunday, July 14, together with the Plastic Free North Devon Water Bar to refill reusable bottles and the Water Bar is also at Pilton Green Man Festival on Saturday, July 20.

Children and adults alike will be 'wowed' to be diving on to the Great Barrier Reef or seeing a great white shark face to snout.

Each diver will be awarded a certificate together with information on why it is important to protect our oceans and ways in which everyone can play their part in reducing their plastic footprint.

The plastic-free engagement hub manned by trained Plastic Free Ambassadors will be present at numerous beaches, parks, visitor centres or local attractions around North Devon to engage visitors in the plastic-free message.

They will be there with activities for children and story time plus providing passers-by with information designed to engage, promote discussion and challenge attitudes and behaviour towards single use plastic.

Recently at Oceanfest, the water bar distributed 1,600 litres of filtered water over the three-day event, preventing 3,200 500ml single use plastic bottles from being used.

Visit www.plasticfreenorthdevon.org for more plastic free information and advice.