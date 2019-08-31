From Lynmouth to Westward Ho! our ambassadors have been out and about to engage and educate visitors about our marine eco-systems and the impact that humans are having on it.

We've definitely seen an increase in the number of people who are aware of the issues caused by plastics.

Danielle, one of the plastic free ambassadors said: "It's been great to see so many people excited to tell us about what they've already been doing to reduce their single-use plastic as well as being keen to learn new ways to help.

"There is still a long way to go, lots of visitors believe the beaches are very clean, and those taking part in beach cleans have been surprised by how much litter they find once they start looking."

We have many activities to help engage people of all ages. One of the most popular is our new Virtual Reality (VR) kit which was funded by Fullabrook.

Our events co-ordinator Andy Clee said: "The VR Kit has been a massive success.

"It's a great way to literally immerse people in the ocean environment, get them excited to learn more about it and look after it.

"Our next project with this is to get footage from Lundy so that we can show people the amazing wildlife right here on our doorstep."

Our water bar has seen some serious action this year, including sporting events, fundraisers and festivals serving more than 3,600 litres of water already, which has potentially saved more than 7,200 single use plastic water bottles from entering our environment.

It's been great to see more events pushing the plastic free agenda and putting in the necessary tools to really try to reduce their impact.

If you are planning any sort of event remember to download the helpful guides from our website www.plasticfreenorthdevon.org .

Have you joined our #StopAndSwap campaign that we launched last month yet?

The campaign is slowly gaining traction and it's been great seeing the videos pour but we need more of you to chuck you inhibitions to the moon and get involved.

Last month was all about plastic bags, this month is about plastic bottles. Learn our dance, get involved and spread the word - visit the Plastic Free North Devon Facebook page.