Since forming as a charity 18 months ago we have seen a growing number of people and businesses go to incredible lengths to raise funds for us.

We are extremely grateful because as a small charity we are always under a lot of pressure to find funding to make sure we can continue building and working on local projects and campaigns that will help us to eradicate the need for single-use plastics in North Devon.

Funding bids take up a lot of our time, which eats into the time we could be spending working on our campaigns.

Special thanks to trustee Andy Clee, who took part in the Croyde Ocean Triathlon and raised £534.

Fremington Manor donated £500 raised during the Party at the Manor in August.

National Citizen Service Group 14 raised £138.50 after choosing the charity as their social action project. They beach cleaned, bag packed, made litter art, did a sea-themed sponsored cycle, baked cakes and spent the day with our summer ambassador using our VR kit to raise awareness.

We'd also like to thank Oliver from Marsdens who raised money by taking part in the Exmoor 15km open water swim last Sunday.

South West Water also donated 100 refill water bottles which we have selling and raffling off to raise a further £1,000.

Have you been thinking about taking on a big challenge? You can join our list of incredible fundraisers. We are always willing cheerleaders and may even be there to serve you water from our Waterbar in a reusable cup.

As well as one off donations, we are also seeing a rise in regular donors. We would like to thank these people too. If you would like to donate or find out more, visit www.plasticfreenorthdevon.org, Facebook or email plasticfreenorthdevon@gmail.com.

Plastic free tip - Halloween is coming. Avoid single use plastic tat, spider covered balloons and plastic wrapped sweets and opt for reusable alternatives, scour the charity shops or swap outfits with a friend.

Events

October 13 - Saunton beach clean 11am-1pm, free parking and hot drinks - PFND.

October 15: Activism for a Healthy Planet and Happy People with Satish Kumar - Georgeham Village Hall, 7.15pm.

October 20: Westward Ho! beach clean 11am-1pm - organised by Plastic Free Torridge.