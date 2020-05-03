Although it is a very tough time for many of us, we hope we will collectively emerge from this, more connected with nature and each other. We hope more people will start to recognise the importance of protecting and supporting our natural world and the part each of us has to play in it.

A recent You-Gov poll commissioned by the RSA’s Food, Farming and Countryside Commission (FFCC), together with food charity The Food Foundation found that only nine per cent want a complete return to normal once lock down is over.

Building community resilience and improving our planet come hand in hand and with that in mind we have chosen to use this time to promote and highlight some of the incredible local businesses we have in North Devon through our online network. Our new #looklocal campaign has compiled a directory on our website https://www.plasticfreenorthdevon.org/directory that lists all the local businesses providing locally grown produce and suppliers, takeaway options (savoury and sweet), gardening, pet and other suppliers, plastic free options.

We hope the directory will become a useful resource to help the people of North Devon to live, shop, and eat locally, and it seems there’s not a more relevant time to kick-start this campaign.

If you know of any local businesses in North Devon that you think should be included in the directory please email info@plasticfreenorthdevon.org or contact us via social media.

If you are still keen to do your bit for the environment during this time why not use your one opportunity of exercise in your local vicinity to appreciate the little things, the spring flowers emerging, the fresh car free air and whatever nature reveals itself to you (we highly recommend the inaturalist app for identifying wildlife and plants).

You could even do your own #isolation clean and tag us on social media to share what you’ve found. Use the time to focus on looking after your own patch. You can also follow us on social media and check our latest blog on our website for other ideas of what you can do to support our planet from your homes.

Monthly plastic free tip: Use small plastic pots for planting seedlings and recycle after.