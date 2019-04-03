Some might have assumed that the global plastics pollution crisis that has finally captured the people’s hearts and minds during the screening of Blue Planet II would slowly drift off the radar, but NO!

There is something very special about this issue and it starts and ends with community.

Due to the visibility of the problem, people have been able to connect with it more easily than other environmental issues.

Seeing seals strangled by fishing gear and birds’ bellies’ filled with microplastics is enough to make anyone sit up and pay attention.

Braunton Academy taking part in the beach clean. Braunton Academy taking part in the beach clean.

But most of all it has made people connect with how what we do in their everyday lives contributes to the problem - and with this awareness comes action.

Here in North Devon that collective action just keeps getting stronger and louder.

Over in Westward Ho! we’ve seen a table quiz organised by children from Torrington School and hosted by Pier House in aid of Surfers against Sewage raise £800.

A collaboration between Paddle Against Plastic and Plastic Free Torridge also saw a film evening at the Pier House with two great films from local people.

The eco-monitors from the latest school to receive the Surfers Against Sewage plastic free status, Braunton Academy, organised a beach clean at Croyde in aid of Keep Britain Tidy. There was a good turn out of students, parents and staff and lots of rubbish was removed from the beach.

With Easter on the way, it’s another time to reduce your plastic use, by voting with your wallet and only buying eggs that are not wrapped in plastic packaging.

Tip of the month: Save up your crisp packets and recycle them at The Freedom Centre in Barnstaple. For every 2kg it gets points which transfers to donations to the centre.

For more information on events and plastic free champions, visit our Facebook Page.