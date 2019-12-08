In March we achieved charity status. This has helped us significantly because people wishing to support our work are now able to donate through regular monthly payments or from one-off fundraising events.

The more donations we receive the bigger our impact will be with tackling the plastic pollution.

Over the summer we attended 50 events including beach cleans, sporting events and festivals. We supplied 3,800 litres of water using our Water Bar - eliminating about 7,500 1/2l bottles of water.

We've taken hundreds of children (and adults) on underwater adventures using our virtual reality kit.

We've reached approximately 100,000 visitors with our visitor campaign and beach ambassadors program, helping promote the importance of our coastal habitats and how and why they are under threat from plastic pollution.

We've worked in collaboration with lots of fantastic organisations such as Wyatt & Jack collecting broken inflatables to turn into bags and the Marine Conservation Society with their annual beach surveys.

Part of our mission is to enable people to reduce their single use plastics. To help with that mission we have a new Cup Hire Scheme! We have 600 pint-sized cups that can be hired out to events.

If you know of any events, festivals or parties that might be interested in this new service, please let us know.

Most recently we've created and launched a film, raise awareness of the plastic problem and provide simple solutions. Its available to see on our website, we'd love to know what you think.

We couldn't have a December article without mentioning Christmas. It's a wonderful but consumer (pointless plastic) heavy time of year and if you're looking for ideas on how to have a more sustainable Christmas, please check out our latest blog.

If you're looking for a sustainable gift to give this Christmas that gives back to our community why not consider purchasing one of our donation vouchers? By supporting our work and campaigns you will help reduce the devastating impact of plastic pollution on the natural environment and wildlife across North Devon.

To donate or to find out more, visit the Plastic Free North Devon website, or email them.