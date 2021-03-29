Plaque dedicated to Bideford crane driver Mike Pryer unveiled

Published: 11:17 AM March 29, 2021

For decades children (and grown-ups) have been walking along Bideford Quay when the crane has been loading a ship and pleaded with their parents ‘can we watch the crane’ and probably some of you have done the same.

And so, it was a sad day when Mike ‘the crane driver’ Pryer passed away and for weeks the crane was adorned with flowers in tribute to him.

He had been Torridge District Council’s crane driver for many years and was always kind and helpful with a cheery smile. He loved his job and not only loaded ships when they came in but kept the Quay clean and in order. He helped Torridge’s Maintenance Team with cleaning the rowing steps and worked with the Regatta organisers as well as many other users of the Quay and will be sadly missed by all.

Bideford Town Council, on request from councillor Dermot McGeough, were pleased to pay their own tribute to Mike, with a plaque on one of the benches that faces where the crane is usually parked.

Councillor McGeough remembered Mike as ‘a proper gentleman and always willing to help - our humble plaque is our way of paying tribute to Mike’.

Mayor councillor Peter Christie added: “Mike passing away is a very sad loss to the whole of Bideford and I think that was reflected in the number of flowers that were placed on the crane – he was part of the town’s fixtures and fittings.”