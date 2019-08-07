Ex-Royal Marine Adam Riva tried to chat up the 25-year-old woman on Facebook and arranged for her to make a delivery to his depot in Chivenor on her own.

When she arrived he took her into an office, closed the door behind her, then pushed her up against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

She had told him she was engaged to someone else in the Facebook exchanges and ran out of the office in panic after he ignored her telling him she was not interested in him.

A judge at Exeter Crown Court told him he had refused to take no for an answer and had a mistaken belief that he was irresistible to women.

Riva, aged 31, of Coppice Close, Barnstaple, denied sexual assault but was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court last month.

He was ordered to attend a 40-session sex offenders' programme and ten days of rehabilitation activities as part of a three year community order.

He was ordered to pay £2,500 costs by Judge Peter Johnson at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday (August 6).

He told him: "You would not take no for an answer and it appears you thought you were irresistible and that she would swoon at your feet if you approached her."

During the trial Riva said he thought the woman might be interested in 'having some fun with him' because he noticed she was no longer wearing an engagement ring.

He claimed he tried to kiss her but stopped when she turned away and there was no further physical contact.

He said the apology which he sent on Facebook was an attempt at being gentlemanly and related to 'banter and innuendo' rather than any sexual touching.

Richard Crabb, defending, said Riva had glowing references which described him as a loyal, hard working man who had served his country in the armed services.

He said he has already suffered from adverse publicity about this case and comments made about it on social media.