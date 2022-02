A Coastal Garden Festival is being launched in the spring by Ilfracombe Compass Rotary and will be staged at the Mullacott Riding Centre in Ilfracombe.

The festival will be held over the weekend of May 21st and 22nd with a whole range of family activities, talks, demonstrations, competitions and events on offer between 10am and 5pm on both days.

The two-day festival will be held on the five-acre site at Mullacott Riding Centre, just outside Ilfracombe, which includes a large indoor arena – lots of room for exhibitors and ample free parking.

The event is being organised with the aims of:

Promoting the physical and mental benefits of gardening – and involvement with our wonderful local environment

Exploring how we can become greener and more sustainable

Providing a ‘shop window’ for local businesses and organisations involved in these areas

Promoting local food and drink

Ensuring a wide range of family friendly activities.

Compass have already had good interest in this event – and are wanting to ensure that there is the widest possible range of exhibitors and vendors at the Festival, including nursery growers, garden designers, gardening products, arts / crafts / gifts, food and drink producers, organisations involved with any aspect of our environment including mental health, wellbeing, conservation, recycling.

If Covid-19 has shown us one thing – it is that we now have a greater appreciation for gardening, the countryside and the environment. These elements are essential to our wellbeing – our physical and mental health.

A weekend show where you can gain inspiration for your garden or allotment. There will be new plants, garden furniture, tools and accessories, as well as expert advice. Even if you don’t have your own garden -there will be ideas for patios, balconies and window boxes. Organisers also hope to inspire you with other ways you can enjoy and benefit from our local environment.

Car parking is free and you can buy your tickets in advance on the Festival website for just £8.50 Otherwise, the cost is £10 at the gate. Children 15 and under are free.

If you would like to get involved, contact Compass at coastalgardenfestival@gmail.com For further information visit www.coastalgardenfestival