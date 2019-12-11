The proposed improvements for Willingcott Valley Holiday Village were determined by North Devon Council's planning committee at a meeting at Barnstaple Rugby Club on Wednesday (December 11).

The application from Merelefan Developments includes the building of 107 holiday cottages, bringing the total number of cottages at the site to 180.

Also proposed is an indoor swimming pool, indoor play barn, a multi-sport court and a refurbished clubhouse.

An extension of the Tarka Trail will run through the site, and a trailside cafe is also proposed.

The application has been met with trepidation by local residents, who have concerns about the volume of traffic the development will create, as well as the impact on sewage and drainage.

But with no objections raised by South West Water or Devon County Council's highways department, councillors were minded to approve the application.

Approval was motioned by Councillor Joe Tucker, who said: "It's an application that has been well presented and there are a lot of benefits for Woolacombe.

"I've mentioned my concern about sewage and roads, which I think some of which can be overcome with appropriate signage.

"Whatever we feel about this - and I have reservations - we would be in a difficult position to refuse it."

Eight councillors voted to approve the application with conditions, with two objecting.

Stephen Harris, the agent for the application, had earlier told the committee: "This scheme has evolved and has been revised following consultation with officers, residents and parish councils before the application was submitted.

"It will diversify and set a benchmark for tourism in North Devon.

"There has been a lot of objection in writing, but obviously this application has been scrutinised by all major consultees and there are no objections."

Development of the village is slated to take three-to-five years.

It will be done in seven phases. The first will see the play area, clubhouse and bar and nine of the holiday units built.