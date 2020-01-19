Persimmon Homes and Elan Homes have submitted an application for the second phase of the Tawcroft development at Larkbear, which includes 252 homes and a community centre.

The dwellings will be a mix of one-to-four bedroom houses, and 76 of the homes - 30 per cent of the development - will be affordable housing.

A design and access statement for the application said the mix of home sizes would reflect a 'wide variety of needs across the local community'.

It added: "The development is envisaged to be of high-quality design and best practice, to create a distinctive place that is in context with the setting of the development on the periphery of the town and close to the open countryside."

The whole scheme is billed as an important part of the town's growth and is a key part of the North Devon and Torridge Joint Local Plan. Work on the first phase of 236 homes is already under way.

When complete the development will have 820 homes, a medical centre and a primary school. It will also provide a new junction onto the A361 and a footbridge over the A361 for cyclists and pedestrians.