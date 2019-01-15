Photos of the land for development at Wooda Road. Picture: Goldsmith PR Photos of the land for development at Wooda Road. Picture: Goldsmith PR

The 3.75-hectare site off Wooda Road would also include a public open space area, footpaths and cycleways if the proposals by Baker Estate Ltd are approved.

The land is allocated for housing in the North Devon and Torridge Joint Local Plan, for approximately 130 homes.

A public exhibition was held on the proposals in July last year, and 141 people attended the event to have their say.

Concerns included over the impact on traffic in the area, drainage and how local infrastructure would cope.

Access to the site will be from a new, single point at Wooda Road, to avoid having to remove an extensive amount of trees and hedgerow.

The homes would be mainly a mixture of one- and two-storey properties, with some three-storey ones as well, though at this stage the application is only outline.

Find the application online, reference: 1/1343/2018/OUTM