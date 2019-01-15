The Total Wipeout course at Ultimate Adventure Centre. Picture: Sarah Howells The Total Wipeout course at Ultimate Adventure Centre. Picture: Sarah Howells

The 15 yurts will be constructed at Ultimate Adventure Centre in Abbotsham, with the launch of Yurt Village Company.

Russ Johns, owner of UAC and Yurt Village Company, said the plan was for the yurt village to open in May if the proposals are passed.

Russ said: “This is all about the sustainable growth of our existing business.

“It will mean we can cater for the family market.

“It’s centered around glamping and it’s going to be pretty unique for North Devon – there are yurts in holiday parks but this will be a yurt village.

“There will be 15 yurts and a social barn, and each yurt will be ensuite which is the real selling point.”

Russ added he hoped they would provide a year-round attraction for family visitors and benefit tourist attractions in the region too.

Find the plans on the Torridge District Council website, application number 1/1322/2018/FULM.