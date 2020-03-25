The application from Wainhomes would see 187 new homes built on land north of Nadder Lane.

The proposals feature a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom properties and include 42 affordable homes.

The site is within an allocated area of the North Devon and Torridge Local Plan, and the application

A design and access statement for the application said: “This will integrate new development within the existing landscape setting of the town and provide an appropriate transitional boundary with the adjoining countryside to the north, south and west.

“It will enhance and make connections to the existing network of local and strategic green infrastructure through and around the site including the provision of new footpaths, cycleways, public open spaces, wildlife corridors, formal and informal recreation facilities, and provide a mix of house types, tenures and sizes of open market and affordable homes contributing towards the identified local needs.”