Outside In Rollerdrome Rinks has lodged an application for the former Co-op store in Pottington Business Park.

It seeks to change the use of the building from retail to leisure.

The shop’s retail area would become the roller rink, with new flooring and walling installed, while the storage area would become a games zone.

A kitchen and bar would also be installed.

The former Co-Op store at Pottington in Barnstaple. Picture: Google

A design and access statement for the application promised a ‘technically advanced, modern and environmentally conscious’ roller skating rink.

It added: “The current building structure will remain unaltered in appearance. New LED lighting will replace the old sodium styled and fluorescent strip lighting throughout the building.

“A full, internal fit out will be undertaken to the building, including new insulation throughout to ceilings and walls and floor and a compliance towards the access for disabled will be undertaken.”

The premises has been vacant since the Co-op store closed in November last year.