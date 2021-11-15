Plans for housing development near Brynsworthy Lane

Land promoter and developer Wessex Strategic, is organising an exhibition next week to seek residents’ views on its proposal for a residential development on land opposite Roundswell Business Park, south of the A39.

The proposed scheme comprises:

Around 450 homes of various sizes and types including affordable homes

Access from the A39

Cycle/pedestrian links through the site to local routes

Landscape-led masterplan

A map of the development's proposed location - Credit: Wessex Strategic

Combined, the development will provide much-needed homes in the Barnstaple area, near fast-growing employment sites, ‘without negatively impacting existing residential areas or adding traffic to smaller local routes’.

The scheme is being prepared by award-winning Devon-based architects and master planners - LHC Design.

Andrew Pegg, of Wessex Strategic, said: “Our design leads the way in incorporating building for a healthy life requirements and emerging Future Homes Standards and will offer a healthy and quality life for residents in a distinctive and sustainable new community with local character.”

The Wessex Strategic team will be on hand to present the proposals and answer questions at the exhibition on Saturday, November 20, between 11am and 4.30pm at Fremington Parish Hall, EX31 3BG. Visitors are requested to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.