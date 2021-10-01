Plans for a crackdown on speeding in North Devon

Published: 12:17 PM October 1, 2021 Updated: 1:15 PM October 1, 2021

Motorists in North Devon can expect a greater chance of being pulled over if they put their foot down, as police numbers increase and a crackdown on speeding is planned.

It is one of several key areas of focus, according to Superintendent Toby Davies, local police authority commander for North and West Devon, who updated North Devon Council (NDC) councillors on crime in North Devon and the force’s plans to tackle it.

He told the council that 18 new officers, some students and some serving officers transferring from other areas, will arrive in North and West Devon before Christmas.

Supt Davies said they intend to improve staffing elsewhere too, with new people set to boost investigation, neighbourhood policing teams and 999 response teams.

On a more serious note, he reported that 999 calls in Devon had gone up significantly compared to previous years and that he was not entirely sure why. Comparisons to 2020 have not been made as covid made last year an outlier.

You may also want to watch:

However, crime in the North Devon District Council area is down eight per cent and the area has among the lowest levels of crime per capita in the country. North and West Devon officers are also solving a higher proportion of reported crimes than any other area in Devon.

Looking to the near future, serious violence, drug networks and county line gangs are amongst the force’s top priorities in North Devon.

Supt Davies said: “There are drug networks that are trying to land in our area. They do so by exerting serious levels of violence. They take over vulnerable members of our communities’ addresses, they deal and they disappear off. It’s very unpleasant.”

He said the police would be pushing to improve road safety, with several fatal incidents recorded in Torridge recently. He said: “It could have been anywhere and if there’s any way we’re likely to lose a loved one it’s less likely to be a crime, it’s going to be through a road traffic collision.”

Supt Davies encouraged councillors to promote ‘Operation Snap,’ an online portal that allows people to submit dashcam video footage of dangerous driving directly to police.

He also said the service will look to get two speed detection officers and two speed detection vans in North Devon.