Plan for 161 new homes in Fremington resubmitted
- Credit: Vistry Homes
Updated plans for a 161-home complex in Fremington near the Tarka Trail have been sent for consideration.
Vistry Homes Ltd, a Kent-based developer behind the plans, hopes to build the homes, which could include 48 affordable properties, alongside six hectares of public open space including a new football pitch and wildflower meadow.
The proposals involve demolishing 18 St Andrews Road to create access into the site.
An earlier masterplan was submitted last year. The developer says it has made a number of ‘significant changes’ since as a result of feedback from both the public and local councils.
They argue that the development would not result in a ‘significant’ increase in traffic, saying there would be a maximum of 81 vehicle movements per hour during peak times.
Victoria Trotman, strategic planning director at Vistry, said: “The new homes are in a highly sustainable location, close to good transport links and Fremington’s existing amenities.
“The new homes will also provide significant direct investment in local health and education services, as well as supporting hundreds of jobs in construction, many of them local contractors.”
North Devon Council is expected to consult the public on the updated proposals shortly.