GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENSE

PJC Logistics Specialists Ltd trading as PJS/PJ Couriers of Unit 1 Coates Road, Bideford Business Park, Bideford, Devon EX39 4GD is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Units 3+4 Innovation House, Clovelly Road, Bideford, Devon EX39 3HN.

To change existing conditions or undertakings applying at the operating centre at Unit 1 Coates Road, Bideford Business Park, Bideford, Devon EX39 5DG To remove the following conditions or undertakings which reads Close this Operating Centre and cease operations and which applies at the operating centre at Unit 4 Coates Road, Bideford Business Park, Bideford, Devon EX39 4GD.

Owners or occupier’s of land (including building’s) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representation’s to the traffic commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reason’s, within 21 day’s of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representation’s is available from the traffic commissioner’s office.