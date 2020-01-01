The event aims to raise as much money for the charity as possible in just 24 hours, with events taking place right across North Devon to give you a chance to contribute your £1 towards the cause.

Claire Paine, from North Devon Hospice, said: "You'd be amazed at the difference a pound can make to those being cared for by the hospice, especially collectively when the whole of North Devon gets involved.

"£1 can help someone enjoy a delicious home-cooked lunch made by our chefs, it can help reduce pain thanks to specialist medication, or it can simply raise a smile at one of our art therapy sessions for families.

"But these amazing moments can only take place if we all get behind the initiative and 'Pitch in a Pound' together."

Last year more than 150 local businesses, schools and community groups took part. On the day they held events ranging from raffles and dress-down days to a sponsored chest wax!

Claire said that now is the time to sign up and pledge to do something fun: "There are already lots of groups signed up to take part and they've got some really fun activities planned for the day.

"So this is an opportunity to get your workplace, school or group to join in and contribute to an amazing day of fundraising across North Devon. Whatever you do, your £1 can help support people like Jessica, who recently lost her mum at the hospice and who we are supporting through her bereavement.

"This will be the toughest time in Jessica's young life, and you can help make sure she doesn't go through it alone."

Local firm Seldons Solicitors are headline sponsors of this year's Pitch in a Pound, and have already planned what they will be doing on the day.

Partner Nicola Baddick said: "We're taking advantage of the fact that Pitch in a Pound day falls on February 14, by holding a Valentine-themed bake sale. It's really simple for everyone to get involved, but it'll also be fun and we know that we'll be making a difference too."

Nicola added that the company hope to encourage others to take part, so that together, Pitch in a Pound can make a real difference.

To join in and sign up to Pitch in a Pound day 2020, please call Claire Paine on 01271 347204 or email clairepaine@northdevonhospice.org.uk. You can also visit www.pitchinapound.co.uk for more information on how to take part.