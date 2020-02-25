Main Pitch in a Pound sponsor Seldons also took part in the day to support North Devon Hospice Main Pitch in a Pound sponsor Seldons also took part in the day to support North Devon Hospice

People across the community got involved in a number of fundraising frolics, ranging from bake sales to dress-down days, to make their one pound donations.

It is hoped that once all donations are counted more than £15,000 will have been raised, all of which will help care for local people with terminal illnesses, as well as supporting their families.

Local law firm Seldons Solicitors has sponsored Pitch in a Pound by covering all the material costs, meaning every single pound can go directly to helping patients and families.

Nicola Baddick, partner at Seldons Solicitors, said: "We've loved getting involved with Pitch in a Pound, because there's something wonderful about the small efforts of many people adding up to make a big difference.

"To think we could have collectively raised £15,000 across North Devon in just one day is amazing, and we know that will mean a huge amount to all those patients and families who rely on the support of the hospice."

Claire Paine, from North Devon Hospice's fundraising team, thanked all those who signed up: "We spent the day visiting as many participants as possible and there have been some amazing fundraising ideas as well as some really touching stories too.

"People have got involved because they want to support those being cared for by the hospice, and often that's after first-hand experience of how the hospice supports patients and families."

