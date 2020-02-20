Coils of thin, white plastic pipe were found on beaches including Woolacombe, Saunton and Westward Ho! on Wednesday (February 19).

Beachgoers at Westward Ho! helped move six of the coils away from the water's edge before they were hauled over the pebble ridge by Torridge District Council officers.

The plastic pipes are the product of European company Pipelife, a producer and supplier of products for plumbing, gas energy and power.

It said the products had been lost to the sea as a result of storm force winds affecting a cargo vessel travelling from Ireland to the Netherlands, and it was working with Torridge and North Devon councils to collect and recycle the products as soon as possible.

Pipelife marketing executive Timmy Mullins said: "The plastic product concerned was lost in storm force winds as a result of a container being lost from a cargo vessel en-route from Ireland to the Netherlands.

"We have already been in contact with both the Torridge and North Devon councils where the coils have so far washed up, to arrange collection.

"These coils of pipe have been cleared from the beach and will be collected by Pipelife personnel.

"Our commitment to reducing plastic waste is a fundamental operating principle of our company and when unforeseen accidental incidents occur such as this one, we strive to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.

"I can assure the public that any of this lost product washed ashore will be quickly and responsibly collected and recycled."

Andrew Cross of Plastic Free Torridge side said he hoped more companies could follow the lead of Pipelife in responding quickly to incidents.

"We are very pleased with the company's speedy response," said Mr Cross.

"Producers of oil-based plastic have to take responsibility for their product when disposed, it is simply not good enough to blame consumers all the time for littering.

"Here is a company taking their responsibility seriously. I can only hope other companies follow their lead."

Plastic Free Torridge and Plastic Free North Devon are hosting beach cleans this Sunday (February 23).

The clean-ups at Sandymere at Northam Burrows and Saunton Beach both start at 11am.