Ian Thomas, Sally Edwards and Rhian Nicholas from Pilton Bluecoat Academy have been teaching at Green Valley School in the impoverished African country. The visit was part of Pilton's work with the British Council Connecting Classrooms Partnership. More than 300 children and 14 teachers warmly greeted the Barnstaple teachers when they arrived at the school, which is 13 miles north east of the capital of Uganda, Kampala. During their time there, they taught a series of lessons based on the Pilton Bluecoat and Exmoor National Park. They were also able to share letters written by Pilton Bluecoat Year 6 pupils to their African counterparts at a school assembly. The visitors presented children with education supplies, which were bought through funds raised by the Year 6 pupils at a cake sale. During their visit, they were also able to meet a young man called Isaac, which Pilton sponsors through Barnstaple charity Amigos Worldwide. They also visited other sponsored children living in extreme poverty in rural communities around a town called Masindi. Ian Thomas, headteacher at Pilton, said: