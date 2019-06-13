Inside a classroom at Green Valley school in Uganda. Inside a classroom at Green Valley school in Uganda.

Ian Thomas, Sally Edwards and Rhian Nicholas from Pilton Bluecoat Academy have been teaching at Green Valley School in the impoverished African country.

The visit was part of Pilton's work with the British Council Connecting Classrooms Partnership.

More than 300 children and 14 teachers warmly greeted the Barnstaple teachers when they arrived at the school, which is 13 miles north east of the capital of Uganda, Kampala.

During their time there, they taught a series of lessons based on the Pilton Bluecoat and Exmoor National Park.

The Pilton Bluecoat Academy teachers Ian Thomas, Rhian Nicholas and Sally Edwards at Green Valley school in Uganda. The Pilton Bluecoat Academy teachers Ian Thomas, Rhian Nicholas and Sally Edwards at Green Valley school in Uganda.

They were also able to share letters written by Pilton Bluecoat Year 6 pupils to their African counterparts at a school assembly.

The visitors presented children with education supplies, which were bought through funds raised by the Year 6 pupils at a cake sale.

During their visit, they were also able to meet a young man called Isaac, which Pilton sponsors through Barnstaple charity Amigos Worldwide.

They also visited other sponsored children living in extreme poverty in rural communities around a town called Masindi.

Pilton Bluecoat Academy teacher Rhian Nicholas with a class at Green Valley school in Uganda. Pilton Bluecoat Academy teacher Rhian Nicholas with a class at Green Valley school in Uganda.

Ian Thomas, headteacher at Pilton, said: "It was a real privilege being able to visit this amazing country in order to develop our British Council partnership and to see how Amigos Worldwide are transforming lives across Uganda though child sponsorships and the Kira Farm Development Centre.

"Establishing our partnership with Green Valley Primary school new means that our children will continue to develop lifelong friendships and learn more about the world in which they live."

"It was great to see the excitement on Isaac's face as we shared some gifts and letters sent by our children.

"It was very challenging seeing the conditions some children were living in but at the same time it was inspiring learning how Amigos are transforming the lives of some families through their child sponsorship programme."

Miss Edwards added: "My time in Uganda was one that I will never forget.

"It was an absolute privilege to spend time with the people that Amigos have supported and the impact that the charity has had on their lives is very evident.

"You can't help but be moved by the stories of the incredible people that we met and you can't help but smile at their lust for life."