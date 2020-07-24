Amelia Dapling Alfie Hamley, Dotty Baldaro and Ora Nyathi were runners up in the Longitude Explorer Prize, a nationwide competition which called on young people to develop tech solutions to challenges.

The group, named Team ADOA, developed ‘Freewheelers’, an app which helps increase the independence of wheelchair users and parents with pushchairs.

The app provides accessible routes using GPS and a virtual map, helping people to get from one place to another with the most efficient route, avoiding difficult terrains, gradients, steps and obstacles.

The team has been working remotely with experts and mentors both before and during lockdown to develop the technology.

Pilton Community College's Team Adoa: Amelia Dapling, Alfie Hamley, Dotty Baldaro and Ora Nyathi. Pilton Community College's Team Adoa: Amelia Dapling, Alfie Hamley, Dotty Baldaro and Ora Nyathi.

Team ADOA’s idea impressed the judges with its clear presentation and in the way it used different applications of artificial intelligence.

The £10,000 prize will be used by Pilton Community College to develop its STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths – provision.

Philip Goodland, science teacher and STEM coordinator at Pilton Community College, said: “Everyone at Pilton is extremely proud of what this group have achieved in challenging circumstances.

“They have been so determined and have shown great resilience and responsibility, creating a fantastic product.”

The Freewheelers app provides accessible routes for wheelchair users, and parents with pushchairs. The Freewheelers app provides accessible routes for wheelchair users, and parents with pushchairs.

Amelia said: “Our solution is crucial to improving the physically disadvantaged, elderly or new parents’ confidence and level of outdoor time and it aims to make their lives significantly easier.”

The Longitude Explorer Prize is run by Nesta Challenges in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

It supports young people to learn creatively about STEM while honing important entrepreneurial life-skills that do not usually get taught in the classroom.

The prize encouraged entries from young people from across the whole of the United Kingdom, and from all different backgrounds.

This year’s competition asked teams to come up with solutions based on four themes: Live longer, life better, live together and live greener.