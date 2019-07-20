Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

It all began with a parade from Barnstaple Square featuring hundreds of colourfully dressed people, plenty of drums and the cry of 'follow us to Pilton'.

Once there, the parade made its way along a Pilton Street thronged with thousands of people, together with plenty of stalls, live music and revelry.

In the grounds of Pilton House the Green Man Pageant was enacted for the first time that day as young and old put on a show depicting the seasons, the fertility legend behind the Green Man and the way the church came into the mix later.

Alongside characters representing autumn, winter, the queen of May and others were the Green Man himself and the Prior of Pilton.

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The pageant played out again later in the afternoon too.

There were also plenty of stalls along the street and in the Pilton House grounds, many raising money for local good causes.

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Pilton Green Man Day 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin