The family-friendly event in Pilton Street and the nearby Rotary Gardens kicks off at 11am with the traditional procession from Barnstaple square and along the High Street, led by the Green Man.

The Green Man Pageant, featuring dances and ancient rituals will take place at 12pm and 3pm.

North Devon's musical talent will be playing from three stages, with Sam Green, Retro Mates and The Elderly Brothers all set to play.

The Rotary Gardens will have plenty for the family to enjoy, with Uncle Tacko's flea circus, Dave Hendy's Punch and Judy Show, art workshops, archery and performances by Entertainingly Different.

As ever there will be a range of food and drink stalls, and Barum Brewery will be hosting a beer festival at The Reform Inn from Friday (July 19) to Sunday (July 21).

For more information and the full Green Man Day programme, visit www.piltonfestival.co.uk