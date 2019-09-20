Pilton Community College students at an international school in Austria. Picture: Pilton Community College Pilton Community College students at an international school in Austria. Picture: Pilton Community College

The school has been granted the International School Award by the British Council for its international curriculum and work with other schools overseas.

Assessors said Pilton had a successful formal that included exchange and study visits with schools around the world, as well as hosting visits from other countries.

They also said Pilton had a high profile in the modern foreign languages subjects, introducing students to the country and culture as well as learning the language.

The assessors concluded: "You have presented a clear impression of a school whose international dimension is firmly and confidently embedded in your curriculum and whole-school ethos, promoting citizenship, foreign language learning and an appreciation of cultural diversity.

A Pilton Community College student learning to write Chinese. Picture: Pilton Community College A Pilton Community College student learning to write Chinese. Picture: Pilton Community College

"Your long-standing partnerships with schools in Germany, Spain, Austria and Martinique are providing rich learning experiences for both students and teachers.

"Students have clearly benefitted by learning first-hand about different countries and cultures, practising their foreign language skills, and also developing important life skills."

The report said teachers had benefitted from the opportunity to share good practice internationally and find out about other countries' education systems.

It added: "Congratulations to all at Pilton Community College who have contributed to this achievement in the 20th Anniversary Year of the International School Award.

"We wish you continuing success and enjoyment with your international work. We hope that the scope of your excellent international activities will continue to develop and benefit the school community."

Pilton headteacher Graham Hill said they were extremely proud to receive the award, which runs for three years, for our continued hard word with international projects.

He said: "It is important to us to offer students a wealth of linguistic, international and cultural experiences in school, as well as numerous opportunities to travel.

"Internationalism builds on the cultural capital of our students, raising their awareness of other nationalities and cultures, preparing them with a wealth of knowledge and skills that will enable them to open doors to get ahead in life.

"Our aspiration is for students to become informed global citizens, who embrace internationalism and future occasions to connect successfully with others and make a real difference in the wider world."